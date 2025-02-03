Deadly Dispute Over a Rs 300 T-Shirt in Nagpur

A fatal altercation over a Rs 300 T-shirt unfolded in Nagpur, culminating in the murder of Shubham Harne. The incident came to light as police detailed the events that led to the tragic outcome.

Akshay Asole bought a T-shirt that did not fit him and passed it along to Harne. However, Harne's failure to promptly pay for the shirt eventually led to a grave escalation. A confrontation at the Kawrapeth flyover ensued, with Harne throwing money at Asole, which heightened tensions.

On Sunday, Akshay and his brother Prayag confronted Harne near the flyover, where Prayag fatally stabbed him. After fleeing the scene, the siblings were quickly apprehended by officials. Police noted that both Harne and the Asole brothers have a history of legal troubles in Nagpur.

