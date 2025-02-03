Deadly Dispute Over a Rs 300 T-Shirt in Nagpur
A fatal argument over a Rs 300 T-shirt occurred in Nagpur, leading to the murder of Shubham Harne by siblings Akshay and Prayag Asole. Harne delayed payment for the shirt, prompting a confrontation that ended fatally. The Asole brothers were arrested, with both parties having criminal records.
- Country:
- India
A fatal altercation over a Rs 300 T-shirt unfolded in Nagpur, culminating in the murder of Shubham Harne. The incident came to light as police detailed the events that led to the tragic outcome.
Akshay Asole bought a T-shirt that did not fit him and passed it along to Harne. However, Harne's failure to promptly pay for the shirt eventually led to a grave escalation. A confrontation at the Kawrapeth flyover ensued, with Harne throwing money at Asole, which heightened tensions.
On Sunday, Akshay and his brother Prayag confronted Harne near the flyover, where Prayag fatally stabbed him. After fleeing the scene, the siblings were quickly apprehended by officials. Police noted that both Harne and the Asole brothers have a history of legal troubles in Nagpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- T-shirt
- dispute
- Nagpur
- arrested
- police
- violence
- crime
- escalation
- history-sheeter
ALSO READ
Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: Crime Scene to Be Recreated by Mumbai Police
Bihar Trio Arrested with Cannabis at Agartala Station
Teen Rage: Fatal Stabbing Near Delhi Police Bhawan
Volker Türk Warns of Escalating Atrocities in Sudan: Civilians Targeted Amid Ethnic Violence
SC asks Lakhimpur Kheri SP to file report on allegations that accused Ajay Mishra is influencing witnesses in 2021 violence case.