Major Drug Bust: Smugglers Arrested with Massive Haul

Three drug smugglers were arrested in Etawah, India, after police recovered over 112 kg of ganja from their truck. Another raid in Barabanki led to the capture of two more smugglers with 52 kg of 'bhaang'. All suspects face multiple criminal charges under the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Etawah police apprehended three individuals involved in smuggling and seized a substantial amount of ganja valued at Rs 25 lakh. Authorities intercepted their truck during a routine vehicle check, uncovering 112.360 kg of the illegal substance concealed in five plastic bags.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Chauhan, Tej Pratap Singh Chauhan, and Ranjeet Singh. Each of the suspects has a record of criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them in various police stations across Etawah and Auraiya.

In a parallel operation in Barabanki, local law enforcement detained two individuals, Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Sheelu Yadav, for possession of 52 kg of illegal 'bhaang'. The arrests were accompanied by the seizure of a truck linked to their operations. Legal proceedings under the Excise Act are underway against all implicated parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

