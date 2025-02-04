Left Menu

Ceasefire Diplomacy: Hostage Releases Amid Gaza Truce Negotiations

An American-Israeli hostage reflects on isolation after release under a Gaza ceasefire agreement. Thirty-three hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners are to be freed in the first phase, with future truce discussions ongoing. Israel's opposition supports continued negotiations, and Russia underscores humanitarian aid efforts with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

JERUSALEM - Keith Siegel, a recently released American-Israeli hostage, endured isolation and malnutrition during his captivity, his daughter stated at a Tel Aviv hospital. His wife Aviva expressed gratitude to President Trump for negotiating the ceasefire, imploring him to secure the next phase.

Political tensions rise in Israel as opposition leader Yair Lapid supports the Gaza ceasefire, arguing it won't topple Prime Minister Netanyahu's government amid coalition threats. Netanyahu's meeting with Trump could determine the truce's future.

In Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met Hamas' Musa Abu-Marzouq to discuss Gaza's ceasefire progress and emphasized increasing humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The discussions reaffirm the need for hostage releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

