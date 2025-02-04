Ceasefire Diplomacy: Hostage Releases Amid Gaza Truce Negotiations

JERUSALEM - Keith Siegel, a recently released American-Israeli hostage, endured isolation and malnutrition during his captivity, his daughter stated at a Tel Aviv hospital. His wife Aviva expressed gratitude to President Trump for negotiating the ceasefire, imploring him to secure the next phase.

Political tensions rise in Israel as opposition leader Yair Lapid supports the Gaza ceasefire, arguing it won't topple Prime Minister Netanyahu's government amid coalition threats. Netanyahu's meeting with Trump could determine the truce's future.

In Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met Hamas' Musa Abu-Marzouq to discuss Gaza's ceasefire progress and emphasized increasing humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The discussions reaffirm the need for hostage releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)