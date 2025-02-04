Market Turmoil: Tariffs and Tech Shifts Roil Wall Street

Major stock indexes saw a downturn on Monday, slightly recovering from initial losses. President Trump delayed imposing tariffs on Mexico after initial actions spurred a global rush to secure safe-haven assets. Trump's tariff pause followed Mexico's commitment to bolster its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members, mainly to curb fentanyl smuggling.

Over the weekend, Trump announced hefty tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on Chinese goods, potentially causing short-term economic pain. "Tariffs are Trump's primary tool for various objectives," said Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office's Chief Investment Officer, warning of ongoing volatility, with the EU also being targeted by Trump's trade policies.

Stock indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average, reflected mixed outcomes across sectors. The market has been unsettled by tech sector news, notably Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence breakthrough, which impacted tech stocks. As investors sought security, gold prices soared to an all-time high.

(With inputs from agencies.)