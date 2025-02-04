Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Tariffs and Tech Shifts Roil Wall Street

Stock indexes dipped as President Trump temporarily postponed Mexican tariffs, prompting market volatility. His tariff strategies, targeting Mexico, Canada, and China, threaten market stability and inflation. Tech stocks, shaken by DeepSeek's AI model, fell, while gold reached a record high as investors sought safe havens amidst the tumultuous market landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 02:37 IST
Market Turmoil: Tariffs and Tech Shifts Roil Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes saw a downturn on Monday, slightly recovering from initial losses. President Trump delayed imposing tariffs on Mexico after initial actions spurred a global rush to secure safe-haven assets. Trump's tariff pause followed Mexico's commitment to bolster its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members, mainly to curb fentanyl smuggling.

Over the weekend, Trump announced hefty tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on Chinese goods, potentially causing short-term economic pain. "Tariffs are Trump's primary tool for various objectives," said Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office's Chief Investment Officer, warning of ongoing volatility, with the EU also being targeted by Trump's trade policies.

Stock indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average, reflected mixed outcomes across sectors. The market has been unsettled by tech sector news, notably Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence breakthrough, which impacted tech stocks. As investors sought security, gold prices soared to an all-time high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025