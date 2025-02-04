Trump's Bold U.N. Exodus: A New Direction

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to withdraw the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council. This decision also aims to block funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, according to a statement by a White House official.

President Trump has a history of distancing the United States from international agreements and organizations since assuming office on January 20. Already, he has initiated the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

The withdrawal from these institutions underscores Trump's emphasis on a foreign policy that prioritizes national interests, often at the expense of global cooperation and multilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)