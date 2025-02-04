Left Menu

Trump's Bold U.N. Exodus: A New Direction

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the U.N. Human Rights Council and cutting funds to the UNRWA. This move follows past U.S. withdrawals from the WHO and the Paris climate agreement under Trump's administration.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to withdraw the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council. This decision also aims to block funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, according to a statement by a White House official.

President Trump has a history of distancing the United States from international agreements and organizations since assuming office on January 20. Already, he has initiated the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

The withdrawal from these institutions underscores Trump's emphasis on a foreign policy that prioritizes national interests, often at the expense of global cooperation and multilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

