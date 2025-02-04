Left Menu

China Criticizes US Tariff Actions, Urges Global Cooperation

China voiced strong opposition to US-imposed tariffs, warning of potential countermeasures. Emphasizing the futility of a trade war, China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong highlighted the urgency for the US to review its stance, pushing for solutions that benefit all and focusing more on global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 09:52 IST
China Criticizes US Tariff Actions, Urges Global Cooperation
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a heated response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China has expressed its firm opposition, stating that it might be compelled to implement countermeasures. Beijing stresses that no one benefits from trade wars, urging the US to reconsider its approach in light of global cooperation.

Addressing the media, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Fu Cong, highlighted that the US tariffs violate WTO rules and encouraged the US to examine its internal challenges rather than shifting blame externally. He underscored China’s stringent regulations on fentanyl, countering US allegations.

With China's presidency at the UN Security Council, a high-level debate on global governance is planned, inviting international leaders. Fu stressed the importance of US-China collaboration at the UN to address international issues, illustrating that despite political rhetoric, collaboration could lead to significant global advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025