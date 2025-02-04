China Criticizes US Tariff Actions, Urges Global Cooperation

In a heated response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China has expressed its firm opposition, stating that it might be compelled to implement countermeasures. Beijing stresses that no one benefits from trade wars, urging the US to reconsider its approach in light of global cooperation.

Addressing the media, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Fu Cong, highlighted that the US tariffs violate WTO rules and encouraged the US to examine its internal challenges rather than shifting blame externally. He underscored China’s stringent regulations on fentanyl, countering US allegations.

With China's presidency at the UN Security Council, a high-level debate on global governance is planned, inviting international leaders. Fu stressed the importance of US-China collaboration at the UN to address international issues, illustrating that despite political rhetoric, collaboration could lead to significant global advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)