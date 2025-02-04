Tensions Rise in Thiruparankundram: Protests, Prohibitions, and Devotion

The scenic town of Thiruparankundram transformed into a police citadel on Tuesday as law enforcement officers enforced prohibitory orders issued by the Madurai district administration. This action follows tensions over certain individuals consuming non-vegetarian food near the revered Lord Subrahmanya temple.

Authorities reported the detention of eight activists from the Hindu Munnani group, who planned a protest against the culinary activities they deemed offensive atop the mountain. This preventive measure faced criticism and was legally contested in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by Hindu Munnani.

BJP senior leader H Raja and Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwara Subramaniam condemned the arrest of members and the imposition of the ban, labeling it an erosion of democratic rights. The group vowed to conduct a renewed movement in defense of Hindu interests, leveraging local support from Muruga devotees.

