Tensions Rise in Thiruparankundram: Protests, Prohibitions, and Devotion
Thiruparankundram hill town became a police stronghold after Madurai authorities imposed prohibitory orders due to tensions over non-vegetarian food consumption near a sacred site. Hindu Munnani activists were detained protesting these orders, sparking criticism and legal challenges from local leaders over alleged suppression of democratic rights.
- Country:
- India
The scenic town of Thiruparankundram transformed into a police citadel on Tuesday as law enforcement officers enforced prohibitory orders issued by the Madurai district administration. This action follows tensions over certain individuals consuming non-vegetarian food near the revered Lord Subrahmanya temple.
Authorities reported the detention of eight activists from the Hindu Munnani group, who planned a protest against the culinary activities they deemed offensive atop the mountain. This preventive measure faced criticism and was legally contested in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by Hindu Munnani.
BJP senior leader H Raja and Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwara Subramaniam condemned the arrest of members and the imposition of the ban, labeling it an erosion of democratic rights. The group vowed to conduct a renewed movement in defense of Hindu interests, leveraging local support from Muruga devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: Crime Scene to Be Recreated by Mumbai Police
Teen Rage: Fatal Stabbing Near Delhi Police Bhawan
Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case
SC seeks report from UP Police on allegations against accused Ashish Mishra of influencing witnesses in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Major Cannabis Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Police Seize Rs 1.33 Crore Worth