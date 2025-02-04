Turkiye Welcomes Released Palestinian Prisoners

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkiye is preparing to host 15 Palestinian prisoners who were released and deported under a recent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish intelligence organization, MIT, is coordinating with Egyptian authorities to ensure the prisoners' safe arrival and settlement in Turkiye. This initiative aligns with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's pledge to support the Palestinian people.

While Western nations label Hamas a terrorist group, Turkiye maintains a different stance. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, has welcomed Hamas officials in the past, highlighting the country's unique diplomatic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)