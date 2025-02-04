Left Menu

Turkiye Welcomes Released Palestinian Prisoners

Turkiye is set to host 15 Palestinian prisoners released and deported following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. The Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, is preparing to facilitate their arrival from Egypt. Turkiye does not classify Hamas as a terrorist group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:41 IST
Turkiye Welcomes Released Palestinian Prisoners
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkiye is preparing to host 15 Palestinian prisoners who were released and deported under a recent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish intelligence organization, MIT, is coordinating with Egyptian authorities to ensure the prisoners' safe arrival and settlement in Turkiye. This initiative aligns with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's pledge to support the Palestinian people.

While Western nations label Hamas a terrorist group, Turkiye maintains a different stance. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, has welcomed Hamas officials in the past, highlighting the country's unique diplomatic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025