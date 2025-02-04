Left Menu

Ukraine's Efforts to Bring Back Children: A New Milestone

Ukraine has successfully repatriated 12 children taken to Russia amidst the ongoing conflict. This marks a continued effort under the 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative to return children forcefully deported. With over 19,500 children affected, Ukraine brands these acts as war crimes, while Russia claims protection motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:39 IST
Ukraine has succeeded in repatriating 12 children who were taken by Russia during the ongoing conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Announcing on Telegram, Yermak explained this development is part of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative.

The program, initiated by Zelenskiy, aims to return all children unlawfully deported from Ukraine. Among the returned children are a 16-year-old who lost her mother, a 17-year-old forcibly recruited, and an eight-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights claims no knowledge of these cases.

With over 19,500 children reported taken since the war began, Kyiv accuses these actions of constituting war crimes. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian officials, highlighting the international attention on these abductions.

