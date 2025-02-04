Ukraine's Efforts to Bring Back Children: A New Milestone

Ukraine has succeeded in repatriating 12 children who were taken by Russia during the ongoing conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Announcing on Telegram, Yermak explained this development is part of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative.

The program, initiated by Zelenskiy, aims to return all children unlawfully deported from Ukraine. Among the returned children are a 16-year-old who lost her mother, a 17-year-old forcibly recruited, and an eight-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights claims no knowledge of these cases.

With over 19,500 children reported taken since the war began, Kyiv accuses these actions of constituting war crimes. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian officials, highlighting the international attention on these abductions.

