New Debates Arise Over SC, ST, and OBC Upliftment Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Anupriya Patel accused previous Congress governments of failing SC, ST, and OBC communities, highlighting Modi's initiatives. Debates in Lok Sabha questioned Congress's past efforts and government policies. Opposition raised concerns over social harmony and transparency in the Maha Kumbh stampede toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:55 IST
Union Minister Anupriya Patel fiercely criticized past Congress administrations for neglecting SC, ST, and OBC communities, claiming the Modi government took decisive steps towards ensuring social justice.

Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Patel emphasized that it's under Modi's leadership that individuals from these communities occupied high-ranking positions like that of the president and prime minister.

The discussion also saw opposition members raising issues about federalism, social unity, and transparency, with accusations of misleading the public about the Maha Kumbh stampede figures.

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

