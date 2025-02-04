New Debates Arise Over SC, ST, and OBC Upliftment Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Anupriya Patel fiercely criticized past Congress administrations for neglecting SC, ST, and OBC communities, claiming the Modi government took decisive steps towards ensuring social justice.

Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Patel emphasized that it's under Modi's leadership that individuals from these communities occupied high-ranking positions like that of the president and prime minister.

The discussion also saw opposition members raising issues about federalism, social unity, and transparency, with accusations of misleading the public about the Maha Kumbh stampede figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)