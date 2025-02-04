Odisha Revamps Benefits for Firefighters: Enhanced Allowances and Support Unveiled

In a significant move to improve the welfare of its fire services personnel, the Odisha government has announced a series of enhancements to allowances.

Firefighters staying in barracks without accommodation will now receive a house rent allowance (HRA). The home department's notification clarified that the HRA is determined by the posting location of the Odisha Fire & Emergency Service personnel. Additionally, special diet allowances were increased from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400 per month.

Further, the mobility allowance for officers and assistant officers has been considerably raised, with station officers receiving Rs 1,050, up from Rs 300. Similarly, mobility and risk allowances for firemen and havildars have been increased significantly. According to the Chief Minister's Office, these adjustments will benefit over 6,058 firefighters, enhancing their social security and incentivizing their vital roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)