Pakistan Army Chief Calls for Action Against Militants on Afghan Soil

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir has raised alarms over the use of Afghan territory by Tehreek-e-Taliban militants for launching terrorist actions against Pakistan. At the 267th Corps Commanders' Conference in Rawalpindi, he urged the Taliban-led Afghan government to take decisive measures against these elements.

The conference highlighted deep concerns about 'Fitna Al Khawarij,' referring to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and its use of Afghan soil for terrorism. Participants called on Afghanistan to curb these activities while stressing the need for socio-economic development in Balochistan to counter narratives of marginalization.

Discussions also covered regional security, including the LoC and provocations from Indian military leadership. Gen Munir affirmed Pakistan's readiness to protect its sovereignty, warning of a robust response to any threats. The meeting also condemned alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)