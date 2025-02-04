Telangana Embraces SC Categorisation, Rejects Creamy Layer Exclusion

The Telangana government has accepted a judicial commission's recommendations for implementing Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation but rejected a proposal to exempt the creamy layer from reservations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the decision in the State Assembly, stating that three out of the four suggestions by the panel were approved.

The commission, led by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther, presented its recommendations to the sub-committee headed by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Among the proposals was the definition of a creamy layer to include MLAs, MPs, and high-ranking government officials.

Despite acknowledging the need to categorise the 59 SC communities into three groups with a reservation rate of 15%, the state opted not to exclude the creamy layer from reservation benefits, Reddy confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)