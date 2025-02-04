Tragic End: Teen Abduction and Murder Stuns Mathura

A horrifying incident in Mathura has shocked the community, as a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by four purported friends, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Tarun Kumar, a class 10 student, was reported missing on Monday by his father, sparking a social media alert and police hunt. Analysis of phone records and CCTV footage revealed he was taken under the guise of a friendly outing.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 19 and identified as Sahil, Harsh, and siblings Luv and Kush, confessed to strangling Tarun after he realized their ransom plan. His body was found dumped in a drain, leading to their arrest.

