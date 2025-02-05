Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Transgender Prison Policy

A U.S. judge has intervened to prevent the enforcement of a Trump administration executive order concerning transgender prisoners. The decision halts the administration's attempts to mandate that all transgender women be housed in male federal correctional facilities and to restrict their access to gender-affirming healthcare services.

The block came from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, who issued an order preventing the policy's full implementation without further judicial oversight. This represents the second legal action taken against the executive order, highlighting ongoing advocacy from LGBTQ rights groups that argue such policies severely undermine transgender inmates' rights and well-being.

The executive order, signed by Trump upon returning to office, emphasized recognition of only two biologically distinct sexes. This directive contrasts with guidelines instituted during President Biden's term, which prioritize inmates' current gender expression when determining placement. This recent legal block spotlights challenges in balancing policy, legality, and human rights considerations within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)