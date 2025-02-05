Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Transgender Prison Policy

A U.S. judge halted President Trump's policy to house all transgender women in men's prisons and restrict their access to gender-affirming care. The order requires recognition of only two biological sexes. This marks the second judicial block against Trump's executive decision, impacting federal prison policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 06:27 IST
Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Transgender Prison Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has intervened to prevent the enforcement of a Trump administration executive order concerning transgender prisoners. The decision halts the administration's attempts to mandate that all transgender women be housed in male federal correctional facilities and to restrict their access to gender-affirming healthcare services.

The block came from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, who issued an order preventing the policy's full implementation without further judicial oversight. This represents the second legal action taken against the executive order, highlighting ongoing advocacy from LGBTQ rights groups that argue such policies severely undermine transgender inmates' rights and well-being.

The executive order, signed by Trump upon returning to office, emphasized recognition of only two biologically distinct sexes. This directive contrasts with guidelines instituted during President Biden's term, which prioritize inmates' current gender expression when determining placement. This recent legal block spotlights challenges in balancing policy, legality, and human rights considerations within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025