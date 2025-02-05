Bangladesh Resumes Visa Services in Agartala

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, is set to reopen its visa and consular services after a disruption of two months. This pause followed a security breach on December 3, by protestors angered over a high-profile arrest in Dhaka.

The incident led to the suspension of three police officers and the summoning of Arif Mahamad, the Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, to the Bangladeshi capital. During the suspension period, security measures at the mission have been intensively upgraded.

First Secretary Md Al Amin announced that services will resume on February 5. This move aims to restore normal diplomatic functions and ensure safe processes for visa applicants moving forward. Enhanced security remains a priority at the commission.

