Outrage Erupts After Police Assault Family in Mistaken Identity Incident

In a shocking incident of mistaken identity, three family members were injured following an alleged police assault outside a bar in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident has sparked public outrage and criticism.

According to police sources, officers were responding to a call from the bar manager about troublemakers. However, the victims claimed that police indiscriminately thrashed everyone near the bar, including their family.

Political figures like CPI(M)'s Raju Abraham and Congress's Benny Behnan have condemned the police actions, calling for immediate accountability. An investigation led by Pathanamthitta deputy superintendent S Nandakumar is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)