Family Injured in Alleged Police Assault Sparks Outrage

A family was injured due to mistaken identity in an alleged assault by police near a bar, leading to public outrage. Political leaders condemned the incident and demanded action. Local police have begun investigating the matter, with statements being taken from those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:41 IST
Family Injured in Alleged Police Assault Sparks Outrage
In the early hours of Wednesday, a family was reportedly injured following an alleged police assault near a bar, triggering a wave of public discontent.

According to sources, police acted on a complaint regarding disorderly conduct at the bar but allegedly misidentified the innocent family as culprits.

Local political figures have criticized the police response, calling for strict measures against the officers involved, while an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

