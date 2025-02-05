Left Menu

Brussels Metro Shooting Sparks Manhunt

A shooting at Brussels' Clemenceau metro station prompted closures of several stations. No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled into tunnels. Police are in pursuit of two individuals. The incident is believed to be drug-related, according to sources and unverified footage.

05-02-2025
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several metro stations in Brussels were shut down on Wednesday following a shooting at the central Clemenceau station, as confirmed by the Belgian prosecutor's office.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the suspects managed to escape into the metro tunnels, prompting a manhunt involving two individuals, according to a source close to the investigation.

Local media, citing unnamed sources, suggest that the shooting might be linked to drug activities. Imagery on VRT's website shows two people entering the station and discharging firearms, although Reuters has not yet verified these images.

(With inputs from agencies.)

