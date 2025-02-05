Brussels Metro Shooting Sparks Manhunt
A shooting at Brussels' Clemenceau metro station prompted closures of several stations. No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled into tunnels. Police are in pursuit of two individuals. The incident is believed to be drug-related, according to sources and unverified footage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:20 IST
Several metro stations in Brussels were shut down on Wednesday following a shooting at the central Clemenceau station, as confirmed by the Belgian prosecutor's office.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the suspects managed to escape into the metro tunnels, prompting a manhunt involving two individuals, according to a source close to the investigation.
Local media, citing unnamed sources, suggest that the shooting might be linked to drug activities. Imagery on VRT's website shows two people entering the station and discharging firearms, although Reuters has not yet verified these images.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- metro
- shooting
- Clemenceau
- police
- manhunt
- drug-related
- suspects
- investigation
- Belgium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Police Clash with Naxals: Major Encounter Unfolds
Reconstructing the Crime: Mumbai Police Trace Intruder's Steps in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh police neutralised 14 Naxalites in joint operation along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border: HM Amit Shah.
Mumbai Police Recreates Crime Scene Following Stabbing Attack on Saif Ali Khan
Police to file closure report citing lack of evidence in Sameer Wankhede's atrocities case against Nawab Malik.