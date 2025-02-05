Brussels Metro Shooting Sparks Manhunt

Several metro stations in Brussels were shut down on Wednesday following a shooting at the central Clemenceau station, as confirmed by the Belgian prosecutor's office.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the suspects managed to escape into the metro tunnels, prompting a manhunt involving two individuals, according to a source close to the investigation.

Local media, citing unnamed sources, suggest that the shooting might be linked to drug activities. Imagery on VRT's website shows two people entering the station and discharging firearms, although Reuters has not yet verified these images.

(With inputs from agencies.)