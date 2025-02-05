Left Menu

Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Worst Mass Shooting Unfolds

A 35-year-old unemployed man carried out Sweden's deadliest mass shooting in Orebro. The perpetrator killed at least 11 people, including himself, at an adult education centre. Investigations revealed he owned a hunting license and acted alone. The motive remains unclear as authorities continue their inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic turn of events, Sweden witnessed its worst mass shooting, claiming at least 11 lives, including that of the shooter, at an adult education center in Orebro.

The suspect, a 35-year-old unemployed man with a hunting license, acted alone. Though no ideological motive has been identified, the investigation is ongoing.

The attack has spotlighted Sweden's gun ownership issue, predominantly associated with hunting, amid a gang crime wave marked by illegal weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

