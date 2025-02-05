Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Worst Mass Shooting Unfolds
A 35-year-old unemployed man carried out Sweden's deadliest mass shooting in Orebro. The perpetrator killed at least 11 people, including himself, at an adult education centre. Investigations revealed he owned a hunting license and acted alone. The motive remains unclear as authorities continue their inquiry.
In a tragic turn of events, Sweden witnessed its worst mass shooting, claiming at least 11 lives, including that of the shooter, at an adult education center in Orebro.
The suspect, a 35-year-old unemployed man with a hunting license, acted alone. Though no ideological motive has been identified, the investigation is ongoing.
The attack has spotlighted Sweden's gun ownership issue, predominantly associated with hunting, amid a gang crime wave marked by illegal weaponry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
