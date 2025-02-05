Italy Faces Backlash Over Warlord's Repatriation Amid ICC Warrant Contradictions

Italy's Justice Minister Carlo Nordio staunchly defended the controversial decision to repatriate Libyan warlord Ossama al-Masri, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), while addressing Italy's lower house of parliament. Nordio argued that the ICC's warrant was riddled with inconsistencies, ultimately necessitating careful consideration.

Nordio highlighted that an updated warrant aimed to rectify errors, yet the decision to free and send al-Masri back to Libya sparked international criticism. Human rights organizations condemned Italy's move as a serious violation of its responsibilities as a founding ICC member, arguing it undermines the court's authority.

As opposition lawmakers accused the government of yielding to potential immigration threats from Libyan militias, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi denied any negotiations with al-Masri regarding migration issues. The case remains a flashpoint in Italian politics, challenging its international legal commitments.

