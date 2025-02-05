Left Menu

Hindu Bangladeshi Family Detained for Illegal Entry via Nepal

A Bangladeshi Hindu family was detained in India for allegedly entering illegally through Nepal. They fled Bangladesh due to increased minority persecution, seeking shelter in a village known for housing displaced Bengalis. The police are investigating their movements, as informed by intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities have detained a Bangladeshi Hindu couple and their young child after they allegedly entered India illegally via Nepal, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The family arrived in Nepal on January 28 with temporary visas but moved to India shortly after, seeking refuge in Gabhiya Saharai, noted for its displaced Bengali residents. Local officials revealed these details amid ongoing investigations.

Persecution fears reportedly drove the family from Bangladesh, prompting them to connect with the Bengali diaspora in Nepal before crossing into India. Historical data shows this village as a sanctuary for similar migrants, adding complexity to the current inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

