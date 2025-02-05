Salvaging the Sunken Superyacht: Unraveling the Sicilian Mystery

The British-flagged Bayesian superyacht, which sank off Sicily last year, is set for recovery in a mid-April salvage mission. The operation aims to shed light on the mysterious circumstances that led to the disaster, which resulted in the death of tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and six others.

Prosecutors have enlisted TMC Marine Consultants Ltd for the recovery process, which involves dismantling the yacht's 72-metre mast separately. Previous plans that involved turning the entire 55.9-metre vessel were dismissed for their complex procedures.

Three crew members, including the captain, are under investigation for suspected manslaughter and causing a shipwreck. However, investigations in Italy do not imply automatic guilt. The Bayesian will be taken to Palermo to explore the cause and extract sensitive data once retrieved.

