Malawi's Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Congo

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has instructed the country's defense forces to begin withdrawing troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The decision follows a declared ceasefire by local rebels, including M23 fighters, and aims to support ongoing peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:02 IST
President

In a significant geopolitical move, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has commanded the Malawi Defense Force to initiate troop withdrawal from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as confirmed in a Wednesday statement.

The Malawian forces are integral to a Southern African Development Community (SADC) military unit deployed to aid Congo in counterinsurgency operations. This mission received extension approval late last year. However, President Chakwera's directive aims to align with a newly declared ceasefire by rebel groups, including the notorious M23, thereby facilitating peace talks.

The cessation aims to create conducive conditions for humanitarian efforts and peace negotiations, setting a hopeful tone for the region's turbulent political landscape.

