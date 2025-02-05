Malawi's Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Congo

In a significant geopolitical move, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has commanded the Malawi Defense Force to initiate troop withdrawal from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as confirmed in a Wednesday statement.

The Malawian forces are integral to a Southern African Development Community (SADC) military unit deployed to aid Congo in counterinsurgency operations. This mission received extension approval late last year. However, President Chakwera's directive aims to align with a newly declared ceasefire by rebel groups, including the notorious M23, thereby facilitating peace talks.

The cessation aims to create conducive conditions for humanitarian efforts and peace negotiations, setting a hopeful tone for the region's turbulent political landscape.

