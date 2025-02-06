Trump's Controversial Executive Order on Transgender Athletes

In a move stirring considerable debate, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at excluding transgender girls and women from participating in female sports, a step praised by supporters for restoring fairness but criticized by opponents as an infringement on athletes' rights.

The directive mandates the Department of Justice to enforce Trump's interpretation of Title IX, which seeks to exclude transgender athletes from female sports, citing potential federal funding cuts for schools that do not comply.

While polls indicate a majority of Americans support such bans, legal challenges are inevitable as rights advocates mobilize against what they see as harmful policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)