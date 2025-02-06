Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Order on Transgender Athletes' Rights

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to bar transgender women from female sports, citing fairness concerns. The order may face legal challenges as it infringes on transgender rights. Critics argue it's discriminatory, while supporters argue it ensures fairness in women's sports competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:13 IST
In a move igniting both support and controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to exclude transgender women from participating in female sports. Supporters argue the order is necessary to ensure fairness in women's athletics, but it has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups.

The directive, which mandates the Department of Justice to enforce the exclusion, affects a small group of athletes and threatens the funding of schools allowing transgender participation in female categories. Legal challenges are expected, as the directive appears to clash with established discrimination laws.

Reactions have been polarized, with the NCAA and Republican lawmakers showing support, while human rights organizations have criticized the order as an infringement on LGBTQ+ rights. This move further complicates an already contentious public debate as legal and political battles loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

