Malaysia Condemns Forced Displacement Proposal
Malaysia has denounced the U.S. proposal for a forced displacement of Palestinians, describing the plan as ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law. The Malaysian foreign ministry reiterates its support for a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
Malaysia has expressed strong opposition to a proposed forced displacement of Palestinians following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of a U.S. takeover of Gaza.
The Malaysian foreign ministry released a statement condemning the proposal, calling it ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law, while supporting a two-state solution.
According to the ministry, such actions are against the principles upheld by multiple UN resolutions and would disrupt peace efforts in the region.
