Malaysia Condemns Forced Displacement Proposal

Malaysia has expressed strong opposition to a proposed forced displacement of Palestinians following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of a U.S. takeover of Gaza.

The Malaysian foreign ministry released a statement condemning the proposal, calling it ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law, while supporting a two-state solution.

According to the ministry, such actions are against the principles upheld by multiple UN resolutions and would disrupt peace efforts in the region.

