Left Menu

Congress Calls for Consensus on Uniform Civil Code Amidst Controversy

The Congress party emphasizes that a uniform civil code, as referenced in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, requires extensive dialogue to build a genuine consensus. They criticize the BJP's implementation of such codes in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, labeling them as divisive political tools rather than meaningful legal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:21 IST
Congress Calls for Consensus on Uniform Civil Code Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has voiced strong concerns over the implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC) in the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. They argue that such measures, as executed by the ruling BJP, are political maneuvers that foster division rather than unity.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, criticized the Uttarakhand UCC as a "poorly drafted" and "highly intrusive" piece of legislation. He claimed it failed to address longstanding issues in family law, as emphasized by previous law commission reports.

The Congress warns that enforcing multiple UCCs undermines the intent of Article 44 of the Constitution, which calls for a nationwide approach achieved through widespread deliberation and consensus, not fragmented state-by-state enactments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025