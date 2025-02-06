Congress Calls for Consensus on Uniform Civil Code Amidst Controversy
The Congress party emphasizes that a uniform civil code, as referenced in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, requires extensive dialogue to build a genuine consensus. They criticize the BJP's implementation of such codes in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, labeling them as divisive political tools rather than meaningful legal reforms.
The Congress party has voiced strong concerns over the implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC) in the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. They argue that such measures, as executed by the ruling BJP, are political maneuvers that foster division rather than unity.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, criticized the Uttarakhand UCC as a "poorly drafted" and "highly intrusive" piece of legislation. He claimed it failed to address longstanding issues in family law, as emphasized by previous law commission reports.
The Congress warns that enforcing multiple UCCs undermines the intent of Article 44 of the Constitution, which calls for a nationwide approach achieved through widespread deliberation and consensus, not fragmented state-by-state enactments.
