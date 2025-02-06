Debate Over Uniform Civil Code: Consensus or Polarization?

The Congress party has voiced strong concerns over the BJP's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing it serves as a political instrument rather than facilitating meaningful legal reform. Congress claims the BJP's recent moves, particularly in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, are divisive and lack proper foundational consensus.

Citing the poorly drafted nature of the Uttarakhand UCC, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh labeled it as intrusive and criticized it for not addressing pressing family law issues. The Gujarat government's recent initiative to form a UCC committee has further fueled debate over its necessity and timing.

Congress emphasizes that a genuine consensus, not piecemeal state legislations, should guide the UCC's nationwide implementation. The party urges for widespread debate, aligning with India's democratic values, to avoid constant polarization over such a critical legislative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)