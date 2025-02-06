Left Menu

High Drama in Kerala Court as Woman Appeals Death Sentence

The Kerala High Court has called for case records concerning the death sentence of 24-year-old Greeshma for the 2022 murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj. Greeshma and her uncle, Nirmala Kumaran Nair, have appealed their convictions, arguing procedural errors and lack of evidence. Their sentences are under review.

The Kerala High Court has taken a significant step in the high-profile case of Greeshma, a 24-year-old woman sentenced to death for the murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, in 2022. On Thursday, a bench led by Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian ordered the presentation of records related to the case.

The court's decision follows an appeal lodged by Greeshma and her uncle, Nirmala Kumaran Nair, who are challenging their convictions. Greeshma contends that the Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court's ruling was marred by legal and factual errors, including jurisdiction issues and claims of enticement without evidence.

The shocking nature of the crime, described as 'extremely brutal' by the Sessions Court, involved Raj's poisoning with a paraquat-laced ayurvedic tonic. As the legal battle continues, the High Court has suspended Nair's three-year sentence for evidence destruction while deliberating the broader case.

