Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Deportation of Indians from the US

A US military aircraft deported 104 illegal Indian immigrants, leading to protests by opposition MPs in India. The deportees claimed mistreatment during their journey. Opposition leaders criticized the Indian government for not using a civilian aircraft and questioned the country's diplomatic failure in dealing with the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:44 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Deportation of Indians from the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in India's Parliament as opposition figures condemned the government's handling of the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

The deportees, who traveled on a US military aircraft, reported being cuffed throughout their journey, raising concerns about human rights violations.

Critics, including Congress leaders and the SP chief, demanded explanations from Prime Minister Modi, questioning the absence of India's response and the implications for international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025