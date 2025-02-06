Controversy Erupts Over Deportation of Indians from the US

Protests erupted in India's Parliament as opposition figures condemned the government's handling of the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

The deportees, who traveled on a US military aircraft, reported being cuffed throughout their journey, raising concerns about human rights violations.

Critics, including Congress leaders and the SP chief, demanded explanations from Prime Minister Modi, questioning the absence of India's response and the implications for international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)