Controversy Erupts Over Deportation of Indians from the US
A US military aircraft deported 104 illegal Indian immigrants, leading to protests by opposition MPs in India. The deportees claimed mistreatment during their journey. Opposition leaders criticized the Indian government for not using a civilian aircraft and questioned the country's diplomatic failure in dealing with the situation.
Protests erupted in India's Parliament as opposition figures condemned the government's handling of the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.
The deportees, who traveled on a US military aircraft, reported being cuffed throughout their journey, raising concerns about human rights violations.
Critics, including Congress leaders and the SP chief, demanded explanations from Prime Minister Modi, questioning the absence of India's response and the implications for international relations.
