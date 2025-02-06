Odisha Government Tightens Grievance Redressal System
The Odisha Chief Minister's Office has directed senior officials to take disciplinary action against those neglecting public grievance resolutions. A letter emphasized speeding up the grievance redress process and restoring faith in government procedures, highlighting delays in complaint resolutions and prioritizing the public hearing programme.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has taken a firm stand against officials neglecting public grievances, urging senior officers to enforce disciplinary measures. In a recent letter, the CMO called for speeding up the grievance redress process, citing the Orissa Civil Services Rules as the framework for action.
This directive comes after a review showed unresolved grievances leading to repeated visits to the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell. The CMO flagged the delays caused by slow actions at various levels, prompting an appeal to top officials including district collectors and other key figures to speed up resolutions.
Highlighting the importance of the public hearing programme, the CMO urged prioritizing this initiative to enhance citizen trust in government systems. The programme offers a crucial platform for citizens to address grievances, allowing timely interventions from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- grievance
- government
- action
- officers
- public
- complaints
- redressal
- disciplinary
- CMO
ALSO READ
Delhi Gears Up for Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Traffic and Security Updates
Comprehensive Traffic Arrangements for Republic Day in Gautam Buddha Nagar
Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day with Heightened Security Measures
The Census Battle: Republicans Push to Shape Future Counts
Election Officers Scramble to Rectify Nomination Error in Erode East Bypoll