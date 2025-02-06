Odisha Government Tightens Grievance Redressal System

The Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has taken a firm stand against officials neglecting public grievances, urging senior officers to enforce disciplinary measures. In a recent letter, the CMO called for speeding up the grievance redress process, citing the Orissa Civil Services Rules as the framework for action.

This directive comes after a review showed unresolved grievances leading to repeated visits to the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell. The CMO flagged the delays caused by slow actions at various levels, prompting an appeal to top officials including district collectors and other key figures to speed up resolutions.

Highlighting the importance of the public hearing programme, the CMO urged prioritizing this initiative to enhance citizen trust in government systems. The programme offers a crucial platform for citizens to address grievances, allowing timely interventions from authorities.

