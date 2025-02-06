Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes UP Government for Misuse of Anti-Gangsters Law

The Supreme Court criticized the UP government for using non-existent cases against petitioners under the state's anti-gangsters law. The court granted bail to four persons, questioning the inclusion of quashed or acquitted cases in the state's affidavit. It emphasized the importance of presenting factual positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:26 IST
The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of acting as a 'persecutor' rather than a 'prosecutor' in its handling of cases under the anti-gangsters law. The court pointed out the inclusion of defunct cases against petitioners in the state's affidavit.

In response to petitions challenging the denial of bail by the Allahabad High Court, Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran questioned the state's use of cases where the accused had been acquitted or where proceedings were quashed. The court granted bail to the accused and urged the state to present factual details accurately in court proceedings.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra argued that the accused were targeted due to their political background, with repeated FIRs when they received bail in other matters. The court criticized prolonged incarceration without trial and stressed the constitutional rights under Article 21.

