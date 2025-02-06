Supreme Court Rebukes UP Government for Misuse of Anti-Gangsters Law

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of acting as a 'persecutor' rather than a 'prosecutor' in its handling of cases under the anti-gangsters law. The court pointed out the inclusion of defunct cases against petitioners in the state's affidavit.

In response to petitions challenging the denial of bail by the Allahabad High Court, Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran questioned the state's use of cases where the accused had been acquitted or where proceedings were quashed. The court granted bail to the accused and urged the state to present factual details accurately in court proceedings.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra argued that the accused were targeted due to their political background, with repeated FIRs when they received bail in other matters. The court criticized prolonged incarceration without trial and stressed the constitutional rights under Article 21.

