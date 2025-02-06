Congo's Quest for Peace: Summit of Hope in Tanzania

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi will engage in a high-level summit in Tanzania, gathering leaders from Eastern and Southern Africa to address the persistent conflict in eastern Congo, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

The urgency of the summit has been underscored by recent developments, as M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, captured another strategic mining town in South Kivu. This advance contravened the unilateral ceasefire they declared earlier in the week, escalating tensions in the region.

Expectation builds as Rwanda's Foreign Minister announced that President Paul Kagame is also anticipated to participate in the crucial discussions, highlighting the summit's significance in striving for peace and stability in the region.

