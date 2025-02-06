Russian defense ministry reports indicate that Ukrainian troops attempted a counterattack in the western Kursk region on Thursday, only to be repelled by Russian forces.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian soldiers and armored vehicles launched several attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. Despite the assaults, Russian forces maintained control. While Reuters could not independently verify these reports, Ukraine's continued ability to execute such aggressive actions signifies the formidable challenges Russia faces in expelling Ukrainian presence, following the incursion that began six months ago.

Ukraine's position in Kursk, though reduced after the August 6 incursion, remains a crucial bargaining tool as potential peace talks loom. As the conflict nears its third anniversary, Russia asserts dominance over roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)