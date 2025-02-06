Left Menu

Ukraine's Persistent Push in Kursk: The Ongoing Battle

Ukrainian troops launched counterattacks in Russia's Kursk region but were repelled by Russian forces. Despite setbacks, Ukraine's capability to initiate attacks poses a challenge for Russia. Ukraine's diminished foothold in Kursk is strategically significant for potential peace negotiations, as Russia controls a significant portion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:23 IST
Ukraine's Persistent Push in Kursk: The Ongoing Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian defense ministry reports indicate that Ukrainian troops attempted a counterattack in the western Kursk region on Thursday, only to be repelled by Russian forces.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian soldiers and armored vehicles launched several attacks near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. Despite the assaults, Russian forces maintained control. While Reuters could not independently verify these reports, Ukraine's continued ability to execute such aggressive actions signifies the formidable challenges Russia faces in expelling Ukrainian presence, following the incursion that began six months ago.

Ukraine's position in Kursk, though reduced after the August 6 incursion, remains a crucial bargaining tool as potential peace talks loom. As the conflict nears its third anniversary, Russia asserts dominance over roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025