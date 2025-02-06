Left Menu

Tragic Steamer Explosion Rocks Kaloor Eatery

A devastating incident at a Kaloor eatery left one worker dead and three critically injured after a cooking steamer exploded. The deceased, Sumith from West Bengal, suffered fatal head injuries. Authorities confirmed it was not a gas explosion, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:05 IST
Tragic Steamer Explosion Rocks Kaloor Eatery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at a Kaloor eatery when a cooking steamer exploded, resulting in the death of a worker and leaving three colleagues with severe burn injuries. The accident was confirmed by Fire and Rescue Services officials who responded promptly to the scene.

The victim, identified as Sumith, hailed from West Bengal and succumbed to severe head injuries. The injured individuals, Ali, Lulu, and Kiran, are receiving critical care at a local hospital after being swiftly transported there following the explosion.

The explosion was initially suspected to be a gas cylinder burst, but officials clarified that the cafe's cooking steamer malfunctioned due to excessive pressure. The police at Palarivattom have begun an investigation into the incident, assuring that a case will be registered soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025