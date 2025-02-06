Tragic Steamer Explosion Rocks Kaloor Eatery
A devastating incident at a Kaloor eatery left one worker dead and three critically injured after a cooking steamer exploded. The deceased, Sumith from West Bengal, suffered fatal head injuries. Authorities confirmed it was not a gas explosion, and investigations are ongoing.
A tragic incident occurred at a Kaloor eatery when a cooking steamer exploded, resulting in the death of a worker and leaving three colleagues with severe burn injuries. The accident was confirmed by Fire and Rescue Services officials who responded promptly to the scene.
The victim, identified as Sumith, hailed from West Bengal and succumbed to severe head injuries. The injured individuals, Ali, Lulu, and Kiran, are receiving critical care at a local hospital after being swiftly transported there following the explosion.
The explosion was initially suspected to be a gas cylinder burst, but officials clarified that the cafe's cooking steamer malfunctioned due to excessive pressure. The police at Palarivattom have begun an investigation into the incident, assuring that a case will be registered soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
