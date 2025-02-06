BJP Committee Calls for NIA Probe into Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

A six-member committee constituted by BJP president J P Nadda has urged for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the vandalization of a B R Ambedkar statue in Punjab.

The incident occurred on January 26, when an attempt was made to vandalize the life-size statue at Amritsar's Town Hall on Heritage Street. The 35-feet monument was struck with a hammer by an individual who was subsequently detained.

According to the BJP's statement, the committee's report, based on its findings, demands an NIA investigation. Formed specifically to probe the incident, the panel includes prominent BJP SC leaders, such as Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal and others, who met with the SC community to gather various perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)