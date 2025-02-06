Left Menu

BJP Committee Calls for NIA Probe into Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

A BJP-led committee has recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the vandalization of a B R Ambedkar statue in Punjab. The six-member panel, formed by BJP president J P Nadda, investigated the incident and reported its findings to Nadda, pressing for a federal inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:38 IST
BJP Committee Calls for NIA Probe into Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A six-member committee constituted by BJP president J P Nadda has urged for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the vandalization of a B R Ambedkar statue in Punjab.

The incident occurred on January 26, when an attempt was made to vandalize the life-size statue at Amritsar's Town Hall on Heritage Street. The 35-feet monument was struck with a hammer by an individual who was subsequently detained.

According to the BJP's statement, the committee's report, based on its findings, demands an NIA investigation. Formed specifically to probe the incident, the panel includes prominent BJP SC leaders, such as Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal and others, who met with the SC community to gather various perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025