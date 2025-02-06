Elon Musk's Team Under Investigation for Potential National Security Threats
The Democrat-led U.S. House oversight committee has called for an investigation into potential national security threats posed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Lawmakers have raised concerns about unauthorized access to federal systems and the potential risks to national security.
The U.S. House oversight committee, under Democratic leadership, is urging an investigation into national security concerns linked to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
Lawmakers have reached out to deputy inspectors general across multiple federal agencies, requesting probes into alleged unauthorized access to confidential systems by Musk's team, utilizing U.S. Treasury, Office of Personnel Management, and other critical data networks.
Their primary concern revolves around the potential breach of personal and national security data, sparking questions about the entitlement of Musk's team to access sensitive governmental information without proper vetting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
