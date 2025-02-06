Trump's Controversial Plan for Gaza: A Middle Eastern Displacement Dilemma

In a bold yet controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel is prepared to transfer control of the Gaza Strip to the United States post-conflict, contingent upon the resettlement of its population elsewhere. This declaration came amidst widespread condemnation and international debate.

Trump's proposal, which envisions a revitalized Gaza transformed into the "Riviera of the Middle East," was met with staunch support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Defense Minister Israel Katz also backed the plan, emphasizing voluntary emigration for Gaza's residents as he announced military preparations to facilitate their departure.

However, the proposal has drawn sharp rebukes across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and Jordan were quick to reject the idea, while Egypt refused participation in any displacement initiative. Palestinians insist on their right to remain, echoing historical sentiments from past displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)