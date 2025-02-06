London's Bold Crackdown on Mobile Phone Theft: A New Era of Policing

The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an aggressive campaign against the rampant mobile phone theft in London, which results in an estimated GBP 50 million annual trade. Their ongoing clampdown resulted in 230 arrests and the seizure of over 1,000 stolen devices across the city.

Heightened police efforts have been further validated by convictions like that of a particular gang handling over 5,000 stolen phones, resulting in an 18-year cumulative sentence. The drive to curb this crime wave has been aided by increased patrols and strategic use of tracking data.

With support from local government bodies and additional funding, the Met is urging tech companies to innovate towards better security. By employing strong-password protection and a national mobile registration system, police aim to make stolen devices useless to thieves.

(With inputs from agencies.)