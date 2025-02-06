Federal Workforce Under Siege: Trump's Bold Drastic Cuts

In a significant move, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to push federal employees to accept a buyout offer. The urgency follows a midnight deadline, with unions cautioning members against compliance while challenging the proposal in court, questioning its legality.

The administration's initiative, marking an unprecedented attempt to trim the civil service, has provoked controversy, prompting legal challenges and sparking protests. According to reports, over 40,000 workers have agreed to the buyout, representing 2% of the federal workforce.

Elon Musk's involvement in streamlining government operations further complicates the scenario, as his team exercises pressure on various agencies. Workers face an atmosphere of fear, grappling with the dilemma of accepting uncertain buyout terms or risking job loss.

