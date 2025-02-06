Left Menu

Federal Workforce Under Siege: Trump's Bold Drastic Cuts

The Trump administration is pressuring federal employees to accept a buyout before a looming deadline. Labor unions challenge the legality of the plan, which has unsettled Washington. More than 40,000 workers, about 2% of the federal workforce, have accepted the offer amidst growing fear and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:24 IST
Federal Workforce Under Siege: Trump's Bold Drastic Cuts

In a significant move, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to push federal employees to accept a buyout offer. The urgency follows a midnight deadline, with unions cautioning members against compliance while challenging the proposal in court, questioning its legality.

The administration's initiative, marking an unprecedented attempt to trim the civil service, has provoked controversy, prompting legal challenges and sparking protests. According to reports, over 40,000 workers have agreed to the buyout, representing 2% of the federal workforce.

Elon Musk's involvement in streamlining government operations further complicates the scenario, as his team exercises pressure on various agencies. Workers face an atmosphere of fear, grappling with the dilemma of accepting uncertain buyout terms or risking job loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025