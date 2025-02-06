Left Menu

The Hunt for Europe's Most Wanted: Jos Leijdekkers' Sierra Leone Safe Haven

The Netherlands has requested the extradition of Jos Leijdekkers, a notorious drug criminal, from Sierra Leone. High-level protection in Sierra Leone has allowed Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, to evade capture. Authorities are investigating media reports about his presence in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:28 IST
The Hunt for Europe's Most Wanted: Jos Leijdekkers' Sierra Leone Safe Haven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands has issued an extradition request to Sierra Leone for the capture of Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug criminal, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel announced via social media on Thursday. "I hope for swift action from Sierra Leonean authorities and their cooperation in our fight against international organized crime," van Weel stated.

Leijdekkers, a notorious cocaine smuggler and one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, is believed to have sought refuge in Sierra Leone with the aid of high-level protection, according to three sources with direct knowledge and media materials obtained by Reuters.

Sierra Leone's Ministry of Information confirmed they are investigating these reports, aiming to shed light on Leijdekkers' purported sanctuary within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025