The Hunt for Europe's Most Wanted: Jos Leijdekkers' Sierra Leone Safe Haven

The Netherlands has issued an extradition request to Sierra Leone for the capture of Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug criminal, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel announced via social media on Thursday. "I hope for swift action from Sierra Leonean authorities and their cooperation in our fight against international organized crime," van Weel stated.

Leijdekkers, a notorious cocaine smuggler and one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, is believed to have sought refuge in Sierra Leone with the aid of high-level protection, according to three sources with direct knowledge and media materials obtained by Reuters.

Sierra Leone's Ministry of Information confirmed they are investigating these reports, aiming to shed light on Leijdekkers' purported sanctuary within the country.

