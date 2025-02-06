Trump's Executive Order Against International Criminal Court
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sanction the International Criminal Court to protest against its investigations into the U.S. and allies. The executive order will allow imposing sanctions on individuals involved in ICC probes. The ICC, established in 2002, prosecutes war crimes and crimes against humanity.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order targeting the International Criminal Court, a move aimed at sanctioning the ICC for probing the United States and its allies, particularly Israel. A White House official confirmed the action scheduled for Thursday.
The executive order will enable the imposition of financial and visa sanctions on people aiding ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies. This response comes as a protest against an ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, occurring alongside Netanyahu's visit to Washington.
The ICC, established in 2002, functions to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Despite its wide membership, including 125 states, major countries like the U.S., China, and Russia do not endorse it, fearing potential politically driven prosecutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Reinforces Support for Israel Amid Middle East Tensions
Israeli Troops Tackle Ceasefire Threats While Hostage Negotiations Progress
Gaza Reconstruction in Balance Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions
Gaza Ceasefire: Netanyahu's Balancing Act Between Allies and Diplomacy
Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Israeli Tank Incident Raises Tensions in Gaza