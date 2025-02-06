Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Against International Criminal Court

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sanction the International Criminal Court to protest against its investigations into the U.S. and allies. The executive order will allow imposing sanctions on individuals involved in ICC probes. The ICC, established in 2002, prosecutes war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:51 IST
Trump's Executive Order Against International Criminal Court

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order targeting the International Criminal Court, a move aimed at sanctioning the ICC for probing the United States and its allies, particularly Israel. A White House official confirmed the action scheduled for Thursday.

The executive order will enable the imposition of financial and visa sanctions on people aiding ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies. This response comes as a protest against an ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, occurring alongside Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

The ICC, established in 2002, functions to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Despite its wide membership, including 125 states, major countries like the U.S., China, and Russia do not endorse it, fearing potential politically driven prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025