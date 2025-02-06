Trump's Executive Order Against International Criminal Court

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order targeting the International Criminal Court, a move aimed at sanctioning the ICC for probing the United States and its allies, particularly Israel. A White House official confirmed the action scheduled for Thursday.

The executive order will enable the imposition of financial and visa sanctions on people aiding ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies. This response comes as a protest against an ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, occurring alongside Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

The ICC, established in 2002, functions to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Despite its wide membership, including 125 states, major countries like the U.S., China, and Russia do not endorse it, fearing potential politically driven prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)