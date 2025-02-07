Left Menu

Summit in Tanzania: A Diplomatic Push for Peace

The Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi will join a joint summit with Eastern and Southern African leaders to address the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo with Rwandan-backed rebels. The summit, held in Tanzania, also includes participation from Rwanda's President Paul Kagame amidst rising tensions and humanitarian concerns.

Leaders from Eastern and Southern Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, will converge for a summit in Tanzania to tackle the escalating conflict in Congo's east. The region, facing turmoil due to Rwandan-backed rebels' territorial gains, is set to take center stage at the high-stakes meeting.

The summit, scheduled for two days starting Friday, aims to foster dialogue, despite accusations against Rwanda for arming rebels, which Kigali denies. Presidential spokespersons have confirmed the participants, including leaders from South Africa, Uganda, and Somalia, though details remain sparse on President Tshisekedi's mode of attendance.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the conflict's potentially destabilizing effects on the region, as rebel forces encroach further into vital areas such as Goma and Bukavu. Calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid surge as Congo prepares to present a motion to the UN Human Rights Council, demanding an investigation into extensive rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

