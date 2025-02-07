Left Menu

Rebuilding Gaza: Rubio's Stark Reality Check

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Gaza is currently 'not habitable' due to dangers like unexploded weapons. He called for international assistance to help rebuild the area while suggesting residents live elsewhere temporarily. Rubio did not confirm Palestinians' return under Trump's development proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent visit to the Dominican Republic, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the current uninhabitable conditions in Gaza, primarily due to the presence of unexploded weapons.

Rubio addressed the necessity for international support to rebuild Gaza, suggesting that residents would need to relocate temporarily. However, he stopped short of confirming whether Palestinians would be able to return under U.S. President Donald Trump's redevelopment plan.

The Secretary of State described the situation as a 'realistic reality,' indicating the complex challenges involved in reconstructing the region while maintaining safety for its displaced inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

