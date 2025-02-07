Rebuilding Gaza: Rubio's Stark Reality Check

During a recent visit to the Dominican Republic, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the current uninhabitable conditions in Gaza, primarily due to the presence of unexploded weapons.

Rubio addressed the necessity for international support to rebuild Gaza, suggesting that residents would need to relocate temporarily. However, he stopped short of confirming whether Palestinians would be able to return under U.S. President Donald Trump's redevelopment plan.

The Secretary of State described the situation as a 'realistic reality,' indicating the complex challenges involved in reconstructing the region while maintaining safety for its displaced inhabitants.

