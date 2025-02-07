Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan: The 'Riviera of the Middle East'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to take over Gaza, planning to develop it into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' His idea has sparked international controversy, receiving both support and condemnation. Critics, including regional leaders, strongly oppose displacing Palestinians, making the proposal politically sensitive.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that the Gaza Strip be handed over to the United States by Israel after conflicts resolve. Trump's plan envisions Gaza's transformation into the 'Riviera of the Middle East', sparking both support and global condemnation.

The proposal, announced on social media, would see Palestinians resettled in 'new and modern homes' across safer regions. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz approved of the idea, preparing exit plans for voluntary emigration, while regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, staunchly rebuffed the notion.

With Gaza still in turmoil, Trump's agenda remains unclear, drawing heated debate over its political and humanitarian implications. As the Middle East watches developments closely, questions around forced displacement and regional stability loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

