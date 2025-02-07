In a recent clash in Russia's western Kursk region, the Russian defense ministry announced the successful repulsion of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. This confrontation marks exactly six months since Ukraine's forces pushed into the region, denoting the most significant foreign attack on Russian soil since World War Two.

The Russian military claims that Ukrainian troops, accompanied by armored vehicles, launched eight waves of attacks near Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. As of 2100 (1800 GMT), the Russian North group of forces had thwarted the attempt, according to the Ministry's Telegram post. They reported heavy Ukrainian losses, including over 200 servicemen and numerous vehicles.

While the battlefield reports from Russia remain unverified by independent sources, the Ukrainian military provided a brief mention of clashes in Kursk. Unofficial Ukrainian blogs cited some modest tactical gains and downplayed Russia's casualty claims. President Zelenskiy, acknowledging the incursion's six-month mark, highlighted its impact on Russian awareness of the war, while emphasizing Ukraine's shrinking hold in Kursk.

