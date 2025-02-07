The Harrowing Return of Ukraine’s Stolen Children
Eight Ukrainian children, previously seized by officials in Crimea and placed in Russian state orphanages, were returned home. The International Criminal Court issued warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes linked to the abduction of Ukrainian children, a practice denounced by Ukraine as genocidal.
Eight Ukrainian children, who had been forcefully taken from their families by officials in Russia-controlled Crimea, were brought back home Thursday, as confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official. Adviser Darina Zarivna, in a statement, revealed that the kids were taken during hospital treatments and placed in state orphanages as part of Russia's policies.
According to Zarivna, the children faced bullying and were coerced into pro-Russian exercises and mock military training. Their experience highlights the oppressive tactics of the occupiers, with families reportedly compelled to relinquish their children under duress.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrear warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes over these abductions. The Kremlin rebuffs these allegations. Ukraine asserts that over 19,500 children have been forcibly relocated to Russia, comparing this act to genocide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
