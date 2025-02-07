Left Menu

Former Minister S. Iswaran Placed Under Home Detention

S. Iswaran, Singapore's former Transport Minister, has been moved to home detention after serving part of a 12-month prison sentence on corruption charges. He pleaded guilty to accepting SGD 403,300 worth of gifts and made a voluntary disgorgement of SGD 380,305.95. His case highlights elements of prison rehabilitation and legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:58 IST
Former Minister S. Iswaran Placed Under Home Detention
S. Iswaran
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's former Transport Minister of Indian origin, S. Iswaran, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption, is now on home detention according to recent reports. Iswaran began his sentence on October 7, 2024, and was assessed as low-risk for reoffending, allowing for his transfer.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) stated that like all inmates on the Home Detention Scheme, Iswaran must adhere to specified conditions, including curfew monitoring with an electronic tag, maintaining employment, education, or training, and continuing counseling. SPS considers conduct, rehabilitation progress, and risk of reoffending when determining eligibility for the scheme.

Iswaran admitted to accepting gifts valued at SGD 403,300 from individuals with whom he had official dealings, and made a voluntary disgorgement of SGD 380,305.95. He has pleaded guilty to four charges under the Penal Code and other charges were considered. Public scrutiny continues as the legal proceedings against his contacts unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025