Former Minister S. Iswaran Placed Under Home Detention

Singapore's former Transport Minister of Indian origin, S. Iswaran, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption, is now on home detention according to recent reports. Iswaran began his sentence on October 7, 2024, and was assessed as low-risk for reoffending, allowing for his transfer.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) stated that like all inmates on the Home Detention Scheme, Iswaran must adhere to specified conditions, including curfew monitoring with an electronic tag, maintaining employment, education, or training, and continuing counseling. SPS considers conduct, rehabilitation progress, and risk of reoffending when determining eligibility for the scheme.

Iswaran admitted to accepting gifts valued at SGD 403,300 from individuals with whom he had official dealings, and made a voluntary disgorgement of SGD 380,305.95. He has pleaded guilty to four charges under the Penal Code and other charges were considered. Public scrutiny continues as the legal proceedings against his contacts unfold.

