Puntland's Bold Advance Against IS Sparks Global Attention

Puntland region's security forces have captured significant territory from Islamic State militants in a recent offensive. The campaign aims to attract international support to combat IS, which has reinforced its presence in Somalia's northern Golis Mountains. The operation highlights regional tensions and requests for foreign assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:32 IST
Puntland's forces have successfully claimed back large expanses of territory from the Islamic State during an extensive offensive, officials and Reuters reporters reveal. This strategic campaign seeks increased international backing as they continue their battle against the IS faction, which has grown in significance.

The advances by Puntland come in the wake of the first U.S. airstrikes under President Trump's administration, targeting IS strongholds in Somalia. Reporters witnessed Puntland security forces reclaiming control over the village of Balidhidin, a former militant bastion.

Despite an influx of foreign fighters and revenue from extortion, Puntland's determined offensive has reclaimed 250 square kilometers and numerous IS bases, signaling a need for continued support amid complex geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

