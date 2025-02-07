Puntland's forces have successfully claimed back large expanses of territory from the Islamic State during an extensive offensive, officials and Reuters reporters reveal. This strategic campaign seeks increased international backing as they continue their battle against the IS faction, which has grown in significance.

The advances by Puntland come in the wake of the first U.S. airstrikes under President Trump's administration, targeting IS strongholds in Somalia. Reporters witnessed Puntland security forces reclaiming control over the village of Balidhidin, a former militant bastion.

Despite an influx of foreign fighters and revenue from extortion, Puntland's determined offensive has reclaimed 250 square kilometers and numerous IS bases, signaling a need for continued support amid complex geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)