Puntland's Bold Advance Against IS Sparks Global Attention
Puntland region's security forces have captured significant territory from Islamic State militants in a recent offensive. The campaign aims to attract international support to combat IS, which has reinforced its presence in Somalia's northern Golis Mountains. The operation highlights regional tensions and requests for foreign assistance.
Puntland's forces have successfully claimed back large expanses of territory from the Islamic State during an extensive offensive, officials and Reuters reporters reveal. This strategic campaign seeks increased international backing as they continue their battle against the IS faction, which has grown in significance.
The advances by Puntland come in the wake of the first U.S. airstrikes under President Trump's administration, targeting IS strongholds in Somalia. Reporters witnessed Puntland security forces reclaiming control over the village of Balidhidin, a former militant bastion.
Despite an influx of foreign fighters and revenue from extortion, Puntland's determined offensive has reclaimed 250 square kilometers and numerous IS bases, signaling a need for continued support amid complex geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haiti in Crisis: Urgent Plea for International Support
UNICEF Ramps Up Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip, Urging International Support for Children’s Recovery
US Airstrikes Target ISIS Planners in Somalia
Capture of Key IS Commander Marks Shift in Somalia's Security Battle
US Launches First Airstrikes in Somalia During Trump's Second Term